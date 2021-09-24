Davis Polk Can't Sink Associate's Bias, Retaliation Claims

By Justin Wise (September 24, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday kept alive some remaining bias and retaliation claims a Black former Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP associate is pursuing against the firm, but again dismissed an allegation that race was a motivating factor in some partners' decision to fire him. In an 80-page decision issued on Friday, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods found that the second amended complaint from Kaloma Cardwell again failed to adequately show that race was a motivating factor in two partners' treatment of him and their ultimate move to terminate his employment. But the judge found that his claims...

