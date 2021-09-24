Utility Looks To Nix FTC Deal Obligations After Spinoff

By Matthew Perlman (September 24, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- DTE Energy Co. has asked the Federal Trade Commission to relieve it of obligations imposed by a 2019 settlement addressing concerns over the purchase of a natural gas pipeline after the company said it spun off the portion of its business with an interest in the asset. The FTC said in a statement Friday that the Michigan-based energy company had submitted a petition asking to modify the 2019 order that addressed the commission's concerns over a noncompete agreement attached to Nexus Gas Transmission's $160 million purchase of an Ohio pipeline. Nexus was a 50-50 joint venture at the time between DTE...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS