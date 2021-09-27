BMW, Fla. Dealers Grapple Over Incentive Programs Suit

By Nathan Hale (September 27, 2021, 10:53 PM EDT) -- German automaker BMW and its North American arm urged a Florida federal court Monday to halt a lawsuit from two South Florida auto dealerships owned by billionaire Norman Braman over allegedly coercive and unreasonable business practices. During a nearly four-hour Zoom hearing, BMW of North America LLC argued that the evidence only shows the dealerships benefited from the disputed programs, taking in millions of dollars, while parent Bayerische Motoren Werke AG argued it should be dismissed due to a lack of ties to Florida and the issues. Braman, meanwhile, countered by urging the rejection of BMW's counterclaim for breach of contract,...

