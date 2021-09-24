Climate Youths Urge No Judgment On Nonprofit Leaving Suit

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 24, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Youths suing the federal government over fossil fuel policies endangering their future by contributing to climate change have asked an Oregon federal judge to reject the government's request for a judgment on a nonprofit plaintiff trying to leave the suit. The Ninth Circuit last year ruled that the judicial system did not have the power to make the federal government phase out fossil fuel emissions and reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide as the youths had requested, citing how only the legislative and executive branches could do so. In response to the decision, the young people tried reviving their case with the lower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS