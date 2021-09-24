Disney Beats Evel Knievel Brand Owner's 'Toy Story 4' TM Suit

By Dave Simpson (September 24, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Stuntman character Duke Caboom in "Toy Story 4" is "reminiscent" of Evel Knievel but is neither a literal depiction nor a carbon copy minus a few details, a Nevada federal judge ruled Thursday in dismissing infringement claims against Disney launched by the famous daredevil's brand. U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan nixed without prejudice K and K Promotions Inc.'s claims accusing The Walt Disney Co. and Pixar of trademark infringement, finding Thursday the 2019 film does not explicitly attempt to mislead viewers into thinking that deceased stunt performer Robert Craig Knievel sponsored, endorsed, or was associated with the project. "Disney created...

