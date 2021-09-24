Virginia Doctor Pleads Guilty In $1.8M Rx Fraud Scheme

By Jonathan Capriel (September 24, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Washington-area physician has admitted participating in a "fraud scheme" to prescribe pain and scar creams in order to receive a kickback from a pharmacist, defrauding health insurance programs out of $1.8 million, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Friday. Leonard Rosen, a 72-year-old obstetrician-gynecologist practicing in Manassas, Virginia, entered a pre-indictment guilty plea for his role in the seven-figure scam, a spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Justice told Law360. A criminal complaint was unavailable on Friday, but the spokesperson said Rosen faces one count of health care fraud. He could be sentenced to up...

