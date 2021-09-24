Pa. Woman's Tetanus Vaccine Injury Suit Tossed On Appeal

By Y. Peter Kang (September 24, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel on Friday tossed a suit seeking to hold a hospital liable for injuries a woman allegedly suffered due to a negligently performed injection of a tetanus vaccination, saying the claims are preempted by a federal vaccine injury law. In a published opinion, a three-judge Superior Court panel overturned a denied dismissal bid in a suit accusing Holy Redeemer Hospital and Medical Center of causing the injuries of Lisa Sullivan, a Holy Redeemer nurse manager who was given a tetanus shot after she was exposed to human blood and tissue the previous day. The suit alleges that hospital...

