Libyan Man Gets Narrow 2nd Shot At Asylum Claim

By Grace Dixon (September 27, 2021, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Two immigration authorities failed to weigh a Libyan man's claims under an international human rights treaty, the Fifth Circuit ruled, ordering the Board of Immigration Appeals to reconsider the claim, but affirming the rest of the ruling dismissing his bid for asylum. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel revived Muntaser B. Abubaker Abushagif's bid for protection against deportation under the Convention Against Torture on Friday, although the panel affirmed the immigration authorities' findings that inconsistencies in his account undermined claims that he would face persecution for his past service in the Libyan national guard, his conversion to Christianity and his...

