Del. Hospital Can't Be Forced To Give Ivermectin For COVID-19

By Y. Peter Kang (September 24, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Delaware hospital can't be forced to treat a COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug used on humans and animals touted by some as an alternative COVID-19 treatment, because the controversial treatment does not align with the prevailing standard of care, a Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled Friday. In a precedential opinion, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn refused to grant a preliminary injunction to Mary Ellen DeMarco, who had sued Wilmington Hospital in an attempt to force it to treat her husband, patient David DeMarco, with ivermectin, a medication most commonly used to treat horses for parasites. Ivermectin has U.S....

