Paul Hastings Adds 2 Ex-Baker McKenzie Energy Partners

By Matt Perez (September 27, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has announced the addition in Houston of two former Baker McKenzie partners to its infrastructure and energy practice, who bring with them experience advising clients on mergers and acquisitions as well as divestitures. Luis Fernando Gomar and Rocio Guadalupe Mendoza join Paul Hastings as partners and will work in its infrastructure and energy practice for U.S. and Latin American clients, the firm announced Thursday. The two both bring experience in transactional law within the energy industry. "The energy industry is experiencing an intense degree of transactional activity, and companies in this space require sophisticated legal advisors to help them structure complex...

