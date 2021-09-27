Humana To Pay $11.2M To End Nurses' Misclassification Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 27, 2021, 1:21 PM EDT) -- Humana will pay $11.2 million to settle nurses' allegations that the health insurance company denied them overtime by misclassifying them as exempt employees, as a Wisconsin federal judge signed off on the deal Monday. U.S. District Judge William Griesbach approved the deal Humana Inc. and a group of more than 200 nurses reached, securing a $36,000 average payment for each member of the collective. Judge Griesbach said in his order that all the terms of the settlement were "fair and reasonable." The approval comes after Humana and nurses urged the court in an unopposed motion Friday to sign off on the...

