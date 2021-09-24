Ky. Hospital Workers Can't Block Vaccine Mandate

By Dave Simpson (September 24, 2021, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge declined to provide a preliminary injunction to a group of hospital workers attempting to block their employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, ruling Friday that they have neither shown they're likely to succeed in their challenge nor that their individual liberties are being harmed. U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning found that 40 workers failed to show that St. Elizabeth Healthcare, a private hospital, is a state actor, noting that if the hospital is not a state actor, the 40 workers' constitutional claims have "zero" chance of success. Further, Judge Bunning said, the workers are not being forcibly vaccinated....

