Wealth Manager Denies Claims In $9M Crypto Fraud Suit

By Silvia Martelli (September 28, 2021, 9:55 PM BST) -- Wealth manager Dolfin Asset Services Ltd. and its founder have denied defrauding private equity firm GEM Capital in a $9.25 million cryptocurrency scam, saying they did not misrepresent the investment in a blockchain project. In a defense filed Friday, Dolfin, a related company and founder Roman Joukovski denied allegations that Joukovski told investors that two Russian-focused blockchain projects that issued cryptocurrency were "risk-free." Dolfin, Joukovski and others are accused of defrauding Andoro Trading Corp. and Uroco Ltd., two units of private equity firm GEM, through investments in a scheme in which $1 billion of cryptocurrency tokens was to be issued....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS