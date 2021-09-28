NHS Defends Proceeding With Dental Contracts Amid COVID

By Silvia Martelli (September 28, 2021, 10:03 PM BST) -- The NHS has rejected claims by a major chain of dental practices filed in a London court that it should have stopped or changed its bidding process for a dental services contract because of the disruption COVID-19 has caused to the industry. IDH Group Ltd., which owns a network of more than 600 dental practices, told the High Court in a newly public May 4 claim that the NHS Commissioning Board should have started the procurement process in Northern England over or allowed bidders to revise their pre-pandemic offers due to the upheaval of the pandemic. The NHS divided the bidding...

