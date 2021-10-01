Spa Maker Sues Rival Over Heating System Patent

By Silvia Martelli (October 1, 2021, 4:33 PM BST) -- A hot-tub maker has sued a competitor in London for infringing its patented technology at the core of heating units used to warm up water in spas. Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp. has told the High Court, in filings dated Sept. 6 but now made public, that Canadian Spa Company Ltd. copied one of its products, a heating pump, infringing its patent. "From a precise time unknown to [Bestway Inflatables] but subsequent to the grant of the patent [May 6, 2020] and prior to the issue of the claim, [Canadian Spa] has infringed the patent," the particular of claims says....

