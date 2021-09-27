ATM Screenmaker Loses Punitive Damages Bid On Appeal

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 27, 2021, 4:56 PM BST) -- An ATM screenmaker has dropped its bid to win exemplary damages from manufacturer NCR for allegedly using intimidation, deceit and other unlawful tactics to end their business dealings after an appeals court said it was too early to rule on the matter. Judge Stephen Males said at the Court of Appeal on Friday that he had told NCR and the claimant, Global Display Solutions Ltd., about his decision to overturn the High Court ruling that allowed the punitive damages bid to go ahead, with the expectation that the claim would be considered at a later date. But, in an unexpected twist, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS