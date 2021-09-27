Funder Ordered To Top Up Costs In Dentons Gold Scam Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (September 27, 2021, 7:06 PM BST) -- The litigation funder supporting a case against Dentons over an alleged €6.5 million ($7.2 million) gold dust investment scam was ordered to put up more than £1 million ($1.4 million) in security Monday after a London judge expressed doubts about a litigation insurance policy. Deputy Master Gordon Nurse said it was possible that a policy to cover the legal costs of more than 240 investors if they lose a lawsuit accusing Dentons of recklessly backing a fraudulent investment scheme could be avoided. The after-the-event insurance policy, valued at £1.2 million, does not include an anti-avoidance clause, which removes the right for...

