Ticketing Platform Dice Raises $122M In SoftBank-Led Round

By Emma Whitford (September 27, 2021, 12:39 PM EDT) -- Concert ticket platform Dice announced Monday that it has raised $122 million in a funding round led by SoftBank, as the London-based company seeks to expand a ticketed live stream offering that it launched at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Founded in 2014, Dice purports to differentiate itself from other ticketing platforms with an easy-to-use app and algorithm that helps music fans learn about concerts in their area. The app also has a waitlist feature to distribute returned tickets and is designed to prevent resales, according to Monday's press release. The company currently works with more than 3,600 venues, festivals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS