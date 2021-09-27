Gensler Warns Panel About Costs Of Going Public Via SPACs

By Tom Zanki (September 27, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler on Monday cautioned a small business-focused committee that mergers with special-purpose acquisition companies are costly ways of going public that may not benefit young businesses and their investors. Gensler's comments preceded a lively discussion regarding alternative paths to public markets besides traditional initial public offerings, including SPACs and direct listings. As SPACs have exploded in recent years, more early-stage companies are considering this route to going public. The SEC is considering increasing disclosure regarding SPACs so investors have a clearer picture of how such deals work. Gensler worried about the net effect of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS