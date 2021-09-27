MoFo Nabs Another Fintech Partner From Reed Smith

By Sarah Martinson (September 27, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A former co-chair of Reed Smith LLP's financial technology practice has moved to Morrison & Foerster LLP, reuniting with an ex-Reed Smith fintech partner who joined Morrison & Foerster over the summer, the firm announced Monday. Jeff Silberman, who has nearly 20 years of experience working for private law firms and as in-house counsel, has joined Morrison & Foerster's fintech and financial services groups in New York City as a partner, according to the firm. Silberman said in a statement Monday that he's "thrilled" to be working again with his former Reed Smith colleague Maria Earley to continue growing Morrison &...

