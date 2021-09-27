On Rehearing, PTAB Says Now It Will Review Solar Energy IP

By Britain Eakin (September 27, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has granted Canadian Solar's request for rehearing, saying on second thought that it will review a solar cell patent owned by The Solaria Corp. that it previously declined to take a look at because of a parallel International Trade Commission investigation. Friday's ruling reversed a May decision in which the PTAB used its discretion to deny Canadian Solar Inc.'s petition for inter partes review on the basis that the ITC case would wrap before the board's final decision was due. But the patent at issue has since been dropped from the September 2020 ITC investigation, and...

