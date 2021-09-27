Customers Get OK For £590M Class Action Over BT Fees

By Richard Crump (September 27, 2021, 5:48 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust tribunal allowed litigation on Monday accusing BT of charging unfair landline rates to go forward as a £589 million ($810 million) class action, concluding that the claim has a prospect of success that should be tested at trial. The tribunal has agreed to grant a collective proceedings order allowing a telecoms expert to sue BT over landline costs. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) The Competition Appeal Tribunal agreed to grant a collective proceedings order allowing telecoms expert Justin Le Patourel to sue the company on behalf of millions of customers allegedly charged unlawfully high rates. Judge David Waksman, chairman...

