WTO Dispute Roundup: Panels Set In Agriculture, Steel Fights

By Alex Lawson (September 27, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of the World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body, panels are set to weigh disputes over Chinese restrictions on Japanese steel and Panama's curbs on Costa Rican food products, while the impasse over appeals judges continues to fester. Panel Will Weigh Chinese Duties On Japanese Steel The DSB agreed to set up a panel that will examine China's anti-dumping duties on Japanese steel. Japan had its initial panel bid blocked at last month's DSB, but renewed its request at Monday's meeting to establish a panel automatically. Japan made only a brief statement in seeking the panel, saying that...

