SEC Files Suit Over 'Meme Stock' Options Trading Scheme

By Dean Seal (September 27, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed an enforcement action Monday accusing two friends of racking up over $1 million in liquidity rebates by executing wash trades on options for certain "meme stocks" that heated up earlier this year. The agency alleged in New Jersey federal court that Suyun Gu, a 35-year-old Miami resident, masterminded a fraudulent scheme in which he exploited the "maker-taker" fee model used by options exchanges to extract rebates — but avoid certain fees — on options trades he effectively made with himself. The scheme allegedly netted Gu nearly $1.4 million in rebates and, after commissions and...

