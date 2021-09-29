DynaResource Says Contempt Order Results In 'Injustice'

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 29, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- DynaResource asked a Colorado federal judge to reconsider his contempt order sanctioning the company for ignoring part of an arbitral award handed to Goldgroup Mining Co. related to board appointments, arguing the order creates a "manifest injustice" for shareholder rights. U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore issued the sanctions in early September after the Mexican subsidiary of DynaResource — DynaMexico — circumvented an arbitral award requirement to let Goldgroup Mining choose two members of the subsidiary's board of directors. DynaMexico had appointed the two Goldgroup nominees during a shareholder meeting but during the same meeting, immediately removed the two newly appointed...

