FTC Deepens Look At $1B Medtronic-Intersect Deal

By J. Edward Moreno (September 27, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is taking a deeper look at Medtronic's $1.1 billion acquisition of Intersect ENT. In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing submitted Monday, the two medical technology companies said each of them received a second request for information from the FTC on Wednesday, which means the agency has launched an in-depth investigation of the potential transaction. Per the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, the FTC has 30 days after the companies comply with the request to review the transaction, "unless that period is extended voluntarily by both parties or terminated sooner by the FTC." The companies announced the...

