National Grid To Pay $6M Over NY Electric Misrepresentations

By Clark Mindock (September 27, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- National Grid PLC has agreed to pay $6 million to put away allegations it knowingly underrepresented the amount of electricity delivered to New York homes and businesses on behalf of the Long Island Power Authority, the state's attorney general announced Monday. Attorney General Letitia James said that the funds will go toward helping lower- and moderate-income Long Island families to upgrade their equipment to more energy-efficient alternatives like heat pumps. In a statement, the attorney general said National Grid undercounted and falsely reported electrical usage for more than 1,000 homes and businesses, costing the state-owned utility millions of dollars over four years....

