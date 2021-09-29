Polsinelli Adds Securities Partner in Dallas From Akin Gump

By Katie Buehler (September 29, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli has hired from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP an experienced adviser on the formation and operation of investment funds for the firm's securities and corporate finance practice group in Dallas. Gechi Tesic is joining Polsinelli as a shareholder after guiding clients through the creation and management of real estate investment funds, venture capital funds, private equity funds and hedge funds. Tesic, who was of counsel at Akin Gump, has experience working with a range of clients from institutional sponsors to emerging managers. She told Law360 on Wednesday that Polsinelli's nationally-focused practice will help expand her practice and provide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS