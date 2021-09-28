Fed. Circ. Sends Back Part Of PTAB Ruling In Caller ID IP Row

By Adam Lidgett (September 28, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has told the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to take another look at venture capital-backed Next Caller's challenge to certain claims in a Neustar Inc. unit's patent, saying the board's reasoning in the case was lacking. A three-judge panel on Monday vacated part of a PTAB decision that said half a dozen claims in a TrustID patent were not obvious. The patent-at-issue — U.S. Patent No. 9,001,985 — is meant to fend off call "spoofing" by determining the trustworthiness of an incoming call, according to court documents. The PTAB "did not adequately explain the reasoning for its non-obviousness determination...

