Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFTC Fines Citi, 2 Others Over Swap Reporting Failures

By Al Barbarino (September 28, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission hit a handful of swap industry players — including Citibank NA and Mizuho Capital Markets LLC — with fines totaling over $3.1 million for a range of reporting, disclosure and supervisory violations. 

The derivatives market regulator ordered a $1 million civil penalty against Citibank NA and Citigroup Global Markets Limited, two provisionally registered swap dealers; a $1.5 million civil penalty against Mizuho, also a provisionally registered swap dealer; and a $650,000 civil penalty against Refinitiv US SEF LLC, a registered swap execution facility, according to separate announcements Monday.  

"The CFTC will work vigorously to ensure the fairness and integrity of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!