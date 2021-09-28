CFTC Fines Citi, 2 Others Over Swap Reporting Failures

By Al Barbarino (September 28, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission hit a handful of swap industry players — including Citibank NA and Mizuho Capital Markets LLC — with fines totaling over $3.1 million for a range of reporting, disclosure and supervisory violations. The derivatives market regulator ordered a $1 million civil penalty against Citibank NA and Citigroup Global Markets Limited, two provisionally registered swap dealers; a $1.5 million civil penalty against Mizuho, also a provisionally registered swap dealer; and a $650,000 civil penalty against Refinitiv US SEF LLC, a registered swap execution facility, according to separate announcements Monday. "The CFTC will work vigorously to ensure the fairness and integrity of...

