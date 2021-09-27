Boston US Atty Pick Gets Hearing As GOP Prepares For Fight

By Brian Dowling (September 27, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Senate panel has set a Thursday hearing to weigh Rachael Rollins' nomination for U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts, setting the stage for a rancorous debate over her record on criminal justice reform one week after a Republican opponent delayed a vote. The current Suffolk County District Attorney, Rollins was picked by President Joe Biden to succeed former Boston U.S. Attorney and Trump appointee Andrew Lelling, who is now at Jones Day. Rollins' day on the hot seat at the Senate Judiciary Committee had been scheduled for last week, alongside a handful of other Biden picks, but Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas tapped the brakes on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS