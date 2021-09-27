Puerto Rico Fiscal Board Seeks Pension Cut Deal

By Rick Archer (September 27, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's fiscal management board Monday said it is willing to make a deal with the island's government to scale back the public employee pension cuts in its $35 billion restructuring plan for the island in exchange for passage of the laws needed to make the plan work. The Fiscal Oversight and Management Board said in the announcement that it is willing to amend the plan to exempt another 20,000 retirees from pension cuts if the island's legislature and governor enact the remaining cuts and issue the bonds called for in the plan. "We are almost there. Let's get to the...

