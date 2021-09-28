Essential Workers Ask House Panel For Antitrust Reforms

By James Arkin (September 28, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Two essential workers told a House panel on Tuesday that more competitive labor markets could improve working conditions in their industries and called on lawmakers to press antitrust reforms focused on employment issues. Daniel Gross, a driver for United Parcel Service, and Nila Payton, an administrative assistant at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, testified before the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law as lawmakers on the panel debated potential changes to antitrust laws that could benefit workers. Gross urged lawmakers to consider changes to antitrust legislation to help "rebalance" power for workers, citing Amazon's practices as a...

