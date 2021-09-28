Polsinelli Names New Managing Partner For NYC Office

By Madison Arnold (September 28, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli has tapped a leader for its New York City office who hopes to grow public awareness about the firm's offerings beyond its successful real estate practice and emphasize staff diversity. Gabriel Yomi Dabiri, who is admitted to practice in New York as well as England and Wales, is with Polsinelli's real estate financial services division and will continue his work as a shareholder and leader for the private credit and cross-border finance teams as part of his new role, according to the firm. The firm's New York City office includes 40 attorneys, made up of about 25 shareholders and 15...

