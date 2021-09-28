Herbalife Trims But Can't Escape $1B Fraud Suit

By Melissa Angell (September 28, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge trimmed a majority of claims, including racketeering allegations, from a $1 billion proposed class action accusing top Herbalife Ltd. distributors of selling new distributors on pricey sales seminars that ultimately had "nothing to do with success at Herbalife." U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke ruled in a 14-page Monday order that the former Herbalife distributors behind the proposed class action failed to meet the pleading requirements for most of their claims — including the heightened standard for fraud claims laid out by Rule 9 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure — due to being too vague....

