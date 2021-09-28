Insurer Avoids Hurricane Irma Coverage Under Notice Defense

By Eli Flesch (September 28, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Nationwide unit Scottsdale Insurance Co. doesn't need to cover close to $220,000 in damages a Miami architecture firm sustained because of Hurricane Irma in 2017, a Florida federal judge ruled, saying the firm failed to give timely notice of its claim. U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez said Monday that Laura M. Perez & Associates Inc., or LMP, gave notice of the damages more than 27 months after its Little Havana property sustained damage from Hurricane Irma. That was despite the firm being aware of at least some damage immediately after the storm, Judge Martinez said. He said that Florida courts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS