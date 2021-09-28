Kirkland Snags Ex-Sidley Securities Practice Co-Chair

By Sarah Martinson (September 28, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A former co-chair of Sidley Austin LLP's securities enforcement practice has moved to Kirkland & Ellis LLP, becoming one of the latest ex-federal attorneys to join the firm's government, regulatory and internal investigations group, Kirkland announced Tuesday. Nader Salehi, a former attorney for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Enforcement Division, joined Kirkland in Washington, D.C., as a partner, according to the firm. Salehi said in a statement Tuesday that he was attracted to Kirkland because of its "unique platform," "collaborative culture" and "commitment to excellence." "I believe there is an exciting opportunity for me to take my practice to new...

