Parents Lose Religious-Belief Bid To Halt School Mask Order

By Matthew Santoni (September 27, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A federal judge won't halt Pennsylvania's school mask mandate for four parents claiming masks violate their religious freedoms, finding Monday the parents hadn't shown their opposition to masks was a "sincerely held religious belief" and not just opposition to the current circumstances. U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg denied a request for a preliminary injunction blocking the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District from following the state's requirement that all students wear masks in school regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, finding it unlikely that the parents in the suit would be able to succeed with their claims that their religious beliefs bar them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS