Parents Lose Religious-Belief Bid To Halt School Mask Order

By Matthew Santoni (September 27, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A federal judge won't halt Pennsylvania's school mask mandate for four parents claiming masks violate their religious freedoms, finding Monday the parents hadn't shown their opposition to masks was a "sincerely held religious belief" and not just opposition to the current circumstances.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg denied a request for a preliminary injunction blocking the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District from following the state's requirement that all students wear masks in school regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, finding it unlikely that the parents in the suit would be able to succeed with their claims that their religious beliefs bar them...

