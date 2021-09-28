Domestic Violence Center Defeats Fired Lawyer's Bias Suit

By Amanda Ottaway (September 28, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge tossed a suit brought by a lawyer who said a domestic violence center ran afoul of religious and disability bias law when it fired him, ruling the ex-worker hadn't made a plausible case that discrimination was behind his termination. In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven granted a dismissal motion filed in February by Community Action Stops Abuse Inc., or CASA. Judge Scriven's order agreed that attorney Daniel Blattner hadn't sufficiently established a case in his suit claiming religious, age, disability and sex bias under federal and state civil rights law. Blattner said...

