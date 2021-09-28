In COVID Fight, Nonprofits Ask White House For IP Waivers

By Andrew Karpan (September 28, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Electronic Frontier Foundation and others are asking the Biden administration to support a temporary waiver on intellectual property protections on COVID-19 vaccines that includes the copyright laws that cover algorithms used in mRNA vaccine technology and software used by Medtronic ventilators. The legal protections that copyright law affords works used to make vaccines as well as medical devices used in the treatment of COVID-19 were the subject of a letter addressed to the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday. After an extensive lobbying war, Tai announced back in May that she would be supporting efforts at the World...

