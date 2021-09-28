Wash. Therapist Must Face Suit Over Client Sex Relationship

By Jonathan Capriel (September 28, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Seattle-area therapist can't dodge malpractice claims stemming from a sexual relationship he had with a former patient, a Washington state appeals court has decided, finding a therapist's standard of care extends to previous clients. The three-judge panel on Monday reversed a lower court's decision to toss Jodi Williams' lawsuit accusing her former licensed marriage and family therapist, Shawn Gillies, of professional negligence and malpractice. The trial court judge erroneously concluded Williams' claims were time-barred because the last sexual encounter the couple shared while in a patient-therapist relationship happened outside the three-year statute of limitations, the published opinion said. But Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS