Pork Producers Ask High Court To Review Calif. Pig Care Law

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 28, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Agriculture industry groups on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Ninth Circuit's decision to uphold a California ballot initiative that banned in-state sales of pork born from sows kept in confined housing. California voters approved Proposition 12 in 2018. In a petition for writ of certiorari, the National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation said the law illegally imposes most of the "massive" costs of compliance on out-of-state farmers, in violation of the Constitution's dormant commerce clause. The groups are appealing a unanimous decision, published in July, from a Ninth Circuit panel that affirmed the dismissal...

