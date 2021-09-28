Fed. Circ. Urged To Tackle Alice 'Uncertainty' On Payment IP

By Britain Eakin (September 28, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Universal Secure Registry wants the full Federal Circuit to review a decision affirming the invalidity of secure transaction patents it accused Apple and Visa of infringing, arguing the court is increasingly wiping out patents under Alice that should be found eligible. In a petition for rehearing filed Monday, Universal Secure Registry LLC argued that its four patents were among the casualties of the ax it said the Federal Circuit "has wielded with increasing frequency" to invalidate patents under Alice. It cautioned that the current state of patent eligibility jurisprudence is destabilizing technologic development. "This trend has unsettled expectations and created uncertainty...

