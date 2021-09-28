FCA Fires Warning At Social Media Giants Over Scam Adverts

By Martin Croucher (September 28, 2021, 2:39 PM BST) -- The finance regulator said on Tuesday that it will take action against social media giants such as Facebook if they do not adopt measures to tackle investment scams advertised on their platforms. Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement at the Financial Conduct Authority, said that the watchdog was putting social media companies "on notice" that they must deal with the problem. The FCA does not directly regulate social media or internet search companies, but the City watchdog has been in talks with several firms amid growing concerns about the financial impact of online scams such as fake investment offers. "We're talking to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS