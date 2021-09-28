Investors Take Woodford Fund Administrator To Court

By Najiyya Budaly (September 28, 2021, 10:57 AM BST) -- A group of investors who lost money in Neil Woodford's flagship £3.7 billion ($5.1 billion) equity fund have dragged administrator Link Fund Solutions Ltd. to court to recover their cash, the law firm representing more than 11,000 claimants has said. Leigh Day has said it has issued a claim against the fund's authorized manager on behalf of 100 investors in Neil Woodford's flagship £3.7 billion ($5.1 billion) equity fund. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Leigh Day said on Monday that it has issued a High Court claim against Link, the fund's authorized manager, on behalf of an initial group of 100 investors in...

