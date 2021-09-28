Clydesdale, NAB Hit With mORE Loan Misselling Claims

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 28, 2021, 12:44 PM BST) -- Clydesdale Bank and its former owner, National Australia Bank, have been hit with a new wave of lawsuits brought by business customers who were allegedly overcharged when they were presented with loan break fees, lawyers for the claimants said on Tuesday. RGL Management Ltd., a firm that specializes in large-scale commercial lawsuits against lenders, said that a new claim filed with the Chancery Division of the High Court has added 436 claims from 266 businesses to a large lawsuit against Clydesdale bank PLC and Yorkshire Bank — which are now part of Virgin Money UK PLC — and its former Australian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS