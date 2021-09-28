5 Firms Guide Warburg's $130M B2B Software Infusion

By Emma Whitford (September 28, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Document processing startup Conexiom announced Tuesday that it has received a $130 million investment from private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, in a transaction shaped by five law firms. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Conexiom has developed software that automatically processes sale orders and invoices for manufacturing and distribution companies, purporting to cut out manual labor that is both costly and prone to error. Private equity firm Luminate Capital Partners owns a majority stake in the startup, which is also backed by ICONIQ Growth. Conexiom was advised on the transaction by Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP,...

