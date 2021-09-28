Warren Won't Back 'Dangerous' Powell For 2nd Term At Fed

By Jon Hill (September 28, 2021, 12:39 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Tuesday that she opposes reappointing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to another term at the central bank's helm, arguing that his support for loosening big bank rules during the Trump administration shows he is too "dangerous" to be kept in place. The Massachusetts Democrat told Powell at a Senate Banking Committee hearing that she has "grave" concerns about his regulatory record at the Fed, which she accused of having weakened its stress testing, bank liquidity requirements and Volcker rule restrictions on bank risk-taking on his watch. "Over and over, you have acted to make our banking system...

