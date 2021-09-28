EPA's Auto Emissions Plan Draws Praise, Push To Go Further

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 28, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's plan to strengthen greenhouse gas standards for auto emissions drew general praise from industry groups of different stripes but also suggestions for tweaks and improvements, and while green groups also said they support the goal, they urged the EPA to go even further. More than 100,000 comments on the EPA's proposed rule were submitted before Monday's deadline, highlighting the importance of the issue to different sectors of the economy and society. President Joe Biden in August announced the stricter emissions standards as part of a broader transportation-focused climate initiative, which also includes a goal that 50%...

