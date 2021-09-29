Croatians Get Visa Waiver Green Light For US Travel

By Grace Dixon (September 29, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that Croatia has become the 40th country to join the United States' Visa Waiver Program, under which citizens of participating countries can travel to the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Tuesday that Croatian citizens will be able to visit the U.S. visa-free for tourism or business purposes, adding that the European country will join the Electronic System for Travel Authorization — an automated system that determines travelers' eligibility under the Visa Waiver Program — by December. "Today's designation of Croatia as a new participant in the...

